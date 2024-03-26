Man accused of abandoning his baby granddaughter while shoplifting at Philly Walmart

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced a man has been charged for allegedly abandoning a baby girl at Walmart back in January when he and two other suspects were confronted for shoplifting.

Haamza Muhammad, 41 - the baby's grandfather - was arraigned on charges of retail theft, conspiracy, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person, officials said.

Officials said Haamza Muhammad had been arrested for an unrelated incident and also has an open driving-related case in Delaware County.

According to officials, Haamza Muhammad remains in custody in Chester County.

Back in January, the baby's father, Alganon Muhammad, 22, surrendered to police and had been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, retail theft, criminal conspiracy and recklessly endangering another person.

Officials said Alganon Muhammad was held for trial in Philadelphia following a preliminary hearing in February.

The initial incident happened at a Walmart on the 4300 block of Byberry Road on Thursday, Jan. 18 around 11:30 p.m.

Police said three suspects entered the store with a 3-month-old girl.

According to police, after they left the checkout area, store security suspected the group of retail theft and approached them.

The group fled the store immediately and left the young girl behind, police said.

Police said the young girl was unharmed and taken to the hospital for evaluation before being released to her mother.

The third suspect has not been arrested in connection with this incident.