Video: Woman climbs over fence, entices tiger at zoo in Bridgeton, NJ

Police are searching for a woman who was caught on video enticing a tiger at an enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Police said the unidentified woman went over the wooden fence at the tiger enclosure at the zoo, located on Mayor Aitken Drive in Bridgeton. She then began enticing the tiger and was nearly bitten, police said.

Police did not reveal the day or time that the incident occurred.

Police said climbing over any fence at the zoo is a violation of the city ordinance. If you have any information on the woman’s identity, please contact Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033 ext. 0.