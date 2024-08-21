New Jersey

Video: Woman climbs over fence, entices tiger at zoo in Bridgeton, NJ

A woman went over a fence at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, New Jersey, and enticed a tiger, police said

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a woman who was caught on video enticing a tiger at an enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Police said the unidentified woman went over the wooden fence at the tiger enclosure at the zoo, located on Mayor Aitken Drive in Bridgeton. She then began enticing the tiger and was nearly bitten, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police did not reveal the day or time that the incident occurred.

Police said climbing over any fence at the zoo is a violation of the city ordinance. If you have any information on the woman’s identity, please contact Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033 ext. 0.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us