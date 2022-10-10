Philadelphia

Video Shows Man Stealing Dog from Philly Animal Shelter

Withers was just days away from going to his new family, ACCT Philly said

By Christine Mattson

Surveillance video captured the moments a man walked into a Philadelphia animal shelter and stole a dog.

The Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia, commonly known as ACCT Philly, said the man drove off with Withers, one of the small dogs from their Hunting Park location around 5 p.m. on Monday.

The video shows the man scan over the metal crates before kneeling down in front of one. He then removes the dog, placing him underneath his arm as he walks out. It took him about 20 seconds.

Workers said when they tried to stop the man, he sped off in his car.

Withers was just days away from going to his new family, ACCT Philly said.

Withers was taken from ACCT Philly on Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia on Monday, Oct. 10., the animal shelter said.

In a Facebook post, ACCT Philly said, "if you’re reading this and it was you who stole the dog, we want to make sure he is safe. If he was your dog and you were wanting to reclaim him, that’s great as we want to reunite as many pets with their people as possible. But we have a process for reclaiming pets that includes giving you his medical information, as he’s been microchipped and vaccinated."

Sarah Barnett, ACCT Philly’s interim co-executive director, said they’re working with Philadelphia police to track down the vehicle information from the security camera footage.

“We really can’t fathom why someone would steal a dog; we have so many up for adoption and have the lowest adoption fees in the region,” Sarah Barnett, ACCT Philly’s interim co-executive director, said in an email.

Anyone with information was asked to contact ACCT Philly at tips@acctphilly.org or the Philadelphia Police Department anonymous tip line at 215-686-TIPS.

