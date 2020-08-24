Video: Out of Control Car Strikes Woman During Drag Race in Philadelphia

A woman is fighting for her life after she was struck by an out of control vehicle during a drag race in Philadelphia.

The 45-year-old woman was in a crowd watching an illegal street race involving two Dodge Chargers on 3rd Street between Packer and Pattison avenues on Sunday shortly after midnight. The driver of one of the vehicles, a white 2019 Dodge Charger SRT, lost control and swerved into the crowd, striking the woman.

After the crash, three unidentified men exited the Charger and fled the scene on foot. Police said a white unmarked tow truck was then hooked up to the damaged white Charger and left with the vehicle.

The other vehicle involved in the race, a dark-colored Dodge Charger, continued northbound and never returned to the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania where she is listed in critical condition. She is expected to have her right leg amputated.

If you have any information on the incident or the whereabouts of the two vehicles, please call Philadelphia police.