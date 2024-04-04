Philadelphia police are searching for masked robbers who were caught on video crashing into an Uber and then stealing $32,000 from a Rite Aid manager who was delivering a cash deposit, investigators said.

The manager of the Rite Aid told police she was picked up by an Uber back on April 2 and was on her way to deliver a cash deposit at the store of $32,000. As the Uber drove along the 7200 block of Ogontz Avenue around 3:15 p.m., a silver or gray Honda CRV struck the vehicle from behind. As the Uber driver got out to check on the damage, two masked men exited the CRV and approached the Uber, police said. The masked men then opened the door and grabbed the money bag from the Rite Aid manager before fleeing the scene, according to investigators.

Surveillance video showed that the CRV had followed the Uber down Ogontz Avenue prior to the crash. The CRV was last seen driving in the area of Woolston and Beverly avenues.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver or gray older model (2007/2011) Honda CRV with a paper tag and a “Lyft” sticker on the passenger side front windshield.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identities, please call 911 or Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3353. You can also make an anonymous tip by texting PPD TIP or 773847.