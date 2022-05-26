VIDEO: Man Fights Off Armed Robber on Scooter

Video shows a man fighting off a gunman who tried to rob him while riding a scooter in Philadelphia.

The 35-year-old man was sitting outside along the 500 block of Rising Sun Avenue on Wednesday around 5 p.m. when a masked gunman approached him on a scooter.

The gunman pointed a revolver at the victim and announced a robbery. Video shows the victim then wrestling the gun from the would-be robber and slamming him to the ground.

The gunman then fled on foot northbound on 6th Street.

The victim suffered a laceration on his left hand but was not seriously hurt. He also told NBC10 that he still has the gunman’s scooter.

The suspect is described as a man in his late teens to early 20’s with curly hair. He was wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.