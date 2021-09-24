Westampton Township

Video: Catalytic Converters Swiped From Buses for Special Needs Kids

The thefts happened sometime between Sept. 17 and Sept. 20, Westampton Township Police Department Chief Stephen Ent said

Police in New Jersey have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the thieves who stole catalytic converters from a dozen school buses serving children with special needs.

The video shows at least two people running onto the lot at 20 Pioneer Blvd where the buses were parked before proceeding to take the converters. The buses serve the Burlington County Special Services School District.

The thefts happened sometime between Sept. 17 and Sept. 20, Westampton Township Police Department Chief Stephen Ent said in a news release. The fence surrounding the lot was also damaged “in multiple areas,” he said.

Police added that the cost to repair the buses would range from $2,000 to $3,000 per vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westampton Township Police Department.

This article tagged under:

Westampton TownshipNew Jersey
