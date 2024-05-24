NJ special education teacher accused of sexually assaulting students faces more charges

A New Jersey special education teacher who was already charged with sexually touching several elementary students is now facing charges of assaulting seven more, officials have announced.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, in September 2023, a student came forward and accused Vincent Root - a 59-year-old former Chatsworth Elementary School teacher - of touching him inappropriately.

After an investigation was launched, it revealed that the seven victims, all of whom are boys, were touched by Root while in classrooms inside the school building over a multi-year period, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Root was charged with sexually touching those seven children and has been indicted on those

offenses. Now, he has been charged with touching an additional seven students.

A Burlington County grand jury returned a 28-count indictment against Root, charging him with 14 counts of sexual assault and 14 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Root, who was originally charged in October 2023, entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment last week. He is currently free, pending trial, according to officials.

Information on the victims has been withheld to protect their identity.

Prosecutors ask anyone who believes they are victimized by Root to send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us or call 609-265-5035 and ask to speak to a detective in the Special Victims Unit.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.