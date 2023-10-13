New Jersey

NJ special education teacher arrested, charged for sexually touching students

58-year-old Vincent Root is accused of allegedly touching seven male students at a New Jersey elementary school

By Emily Rose Grassi

handcuffs
Getty Images

An elementary school teacher from Philadelphia has been charged with sexually touching several students while they were enrolled in a New Jersey school.

Last month, a student came forward and accused 58-year-old Vincent Root of touching him inappropriately, according to the Burlington County prosecutor's office.

An investigation was launched and found that seven male victims were all touched by Root while in classrooms inside the Chatsworth Elementary School building over a multi-year period, officials said.

He faces seven counts of sexual assault and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is currently in jail waiting for a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Root has been placed on administrative leave and banned from school property, according to the district.

