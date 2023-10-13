An elementary school teacher from Philadelphia has been charged with sexually touching several students while they were enrolled in a New Jersey school.

Last month, a student came forward and accused 58-year-old Vincent Root of touching him inappropriately, according to the Burlington County prosecutor's office.

An investigation was launched and found that seven male victims were all touched by Root while in classrooms inside the Chatsworth Elementary School building over a multi-year period, officials said.

He faces seven counts of sexual assault and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is currently in jail waiting for a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Root has been placed on administrative leave and banned from school property, according to the district.