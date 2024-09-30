A suburban Philadelphia woman will spend life in prison for shooting and killing her parents and then dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw inside their home.

On Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, Verity Beck, 45, of Abington, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of her parents, Reid Beck, 73, and Miriam Beck, 72.

The couple’s bodies were found on Jan. 17, 2023, after their son told Abington police he had gone to his parents’ home to check on them. He said he saw a body on a floor, covered with a bloody sheet, and a chainsaw nearby. Prosecutors later said both victims had a single gunshot wound to the head.

The man told police that he spoke to his sister, who also lived there, and that when he asked whether something bad had happened to their parents, she responded, “Yes.” Verity Beck, a former teacher at a special education school in Lower Merion Township, told her brother that things at home had “been bad,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said Beck was facing financial difficulties and her parents had accused her of stealing from them.

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in the case and Beck underwent several mental health evaluations which determined she was competent to stand trial.

In January 2024, Beck notified officials that she intended to use an insanity defense. While the court found she was sane when she committed the murders, they accepted her plea of guilty but mentally ill. While spending the rest of her life in prison, Beck will receive medical treatment so that she won’t be a threat to herself and others.

