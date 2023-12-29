Philadelphia

Philly man accused of shooting car with baby inside on Del. highway

Nasir Simmons of Philadelphia is accused of shooting a car with a baby inside on I-495 in Wilmington, Delaware

By David Chang

Police arrested a Philadelphia man accused of shooting a car with a 2-month-old baby inside during a road rage incident on a Delaware highway.

On Thursday around 9:20 a.m., Delaware State Police responded to I-495 northbound, south of Philadelphia Pike, in Wilmington, for a reported road rage shooting. Investigators determined a red Honda Accord was traveling in the right northbound lane of I-495 when it was struck by gunfire from a gunman who was inside a maroon Hyundai Sonata. The Honda pulled over onto the shoulder of the road while the Sonata continued northbound on I-495, according to investigators.

A 32-year-old man and 2-month-old baby were inside the Honda at the time of the shooting. Neither of them were hurt.

Investigators later identified 21-year-old Nasir Simmons of Philadelphia as a suspect in the shooting. He was found with the Hyundai by Philadelphia Police Thursday night and taken into custody. He’ll be charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment once he’s extradited to Delaware.

