Substitute teacher arrested following indecent assault of child in Lehigh Co. shopping center

A substitute teacher who has worked at several schools throughout Lehigh County has been arrested after, allegedly, assaulting a teen in a store in The Shoppes at Trexlertown shopping center in Trexlertown.

In an announcement shared Tuesday, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan announced that Jared Matthew Gerhard, 30, of Macungie, has been arrested and charged with unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault following an incident that, officials said, happened on May 24 in a Marshall's store located along the 6900 block of Hamilton Boulevard.

According to Holihan's office, at about 5:30 p.m. on May 24, officials claim they responded to a 9-1-1 call after a 17-year-old victim told police she was inside shopping with her family when Gerhard reached between her legs from behind and touched her between her legs.

The victim told police she screamed and Gerhard, officials said immediately fled the store, even as another customer attempted to detain him.

When troopers arrived, officials said, they found Gerhard "driving his car at a high rate of speed through the parking lot and onto Mill Creek Road."

State police troopers then stopped the vehicle, and inside, officials said, Gerhard was found to be in possession of clothing and a toy from the store that he was said to have been carrying when he ran from the business.

Holihan's office said that Gerhard has served as a substitute teacher at various Lehigh County schools -- though, officials did not specify which schools.

The District Attorney's Office is asking anyone who may have information about this crime or similar incidents involving Gerhard to call Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville at 610-395-1438.