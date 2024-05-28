Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting inside an American Legion Post in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, that left a man in critical condition.

On May 27, shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired inside the Spencer Reid American Legion Post in Ardmore following a Memorial Day block party. Investigators said a 26-year-old man was targeted and shot multiple times following an earlier disturbance at the Post. The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

As the gunman and an associate fled the scene in their vehicle, another man exited the Post and fired several shots at the fleeing vehicle, investigators said. Officials are unsure if anyone inside the vehicle was struck and they are working to identify the second gunman.

No one else was struck by gunfire inside or outside the Post.

Investigators later identified Andrew McCutchen, 35, of Philadelphia, as a suspect in the shooting and obtained an arrest warrant for him. He is charged with attempted homicide and other related offenses and is considered armed and dangerous.

McCutchen is described as a 5-foot-11 man with an athletic build weighing approximately 220 pounds with a full black beard, medium length hair in short braids or twists, distinctive teardrop tattoos under his right eye and a dime-sized dark mark under his left eye.

He was last seen wearing prescription eyeglasses, a black soft brimmed hat, white t-shirt, black athletic shorts, white socks and white sneakers.

L to R: Andrew McCutchen, a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting.

Police are also searching for a vehicle they say was involved in the shooting that they describe as a dark grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS with the Pennsylvania Registration "MMN-9443." The vehicle also has a bumper sticker to the right of the registration plate that reads “Rest Awhile Ride for Miles,” a tow hitch, Chevrolet branded mud flaps and a roof rack. The vehicle may also have bullet holes or broken windows on the passenger side of the vehicle, investigators said.

If you have any information on McCutchen’s whereabouts or the vehicle’s location, please call Lower Merion Police at 610-649-1000 or 610-645-6228.