Vandals sought after caught on video spray painting Center City building

Philadelphia police are looking for five individuals who were caught on surveillance video vandalizing a building in Center City.

On Sept. 13, three unknown men spray painted graffiti on the side of a building along the 1500 block of Walnut Street at around 1:40 a.m., according to the police.

The graffiti caused damage to the building estimated to be valued at $250.

The police released video of the incident and still photos of the suspects.

Officials said the offenders left the area walking north on 100 S 16th St.

This is the second time vandals spray painted graffiti on this building along Walnut Street.

On August 22, police said two unknown men also spray painted graffiti on the side of a building along the 1500 block of Walnut Street at 12:02 a.m.

In this incident the damage was estimated at $500.

Police also released surveillance video, still photos and descriptions of the two individuals seen in the video.

The first suspect is described by police as a man with dark hair and a mustache who was wearing a gray hat, black t-shirt, tan pants and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described by police as a man with a mustache who was wearing a red and blue hat, black jacket and black pants.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, you can contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/3048 or submit a tip via call or text at 215-686-TIPS (8477).