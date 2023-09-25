Vacant home collapses in North Philadelphia

The 2500 block of N. 11th Street was rocked late Sunday as a vacant home collapsed, sending bricks, concrete and other debris across the roadway and damaging cars parked nearby.

According to officials, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Sunday when a vacant home crumbled. No one was reportedly injured in the collapse, but some neighbors on the block had their cars damaged by debris.

"They told me that a house fell on my car. I was just praying that nobody got hurt," said Frances Lynch, who lives along the block.

Lynch said she was at the Mann Center, seeing a concert by grammy-award winning artist, Fantasia, on Sunday night, when she got a phone call telling her that a house had collapsed and her car was covered in debris.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

She told NBC10 that the car was relatively new, as she had just got it after her brother totalled her car about three weeks ago.

"When I went to the police station to file the report, they said 'is this a new car?' I was like, 'yeah,' because, they said it wasn't even registered with PennDOT yet. That's how new it was," she said.

Her daughter, Portia, was on the block when the collapse happened. She said the building fell with a sudden loud "boom" sound, before the air along the block filled with smoke.

"It was like a boom. Like, a real loud boom," she said.

She said that the building had been vacant and she didn't believe that people were "squatting" in the home.

Though, she said in recent weeks, "people were coming out and fixing that house."

The home was listed as being owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority and, as NBC10's cameras were on scene, representatives from the agency were walking through the debris and assessing the situation.