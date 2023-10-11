USDA report accuses Linvilla Orchards of several animal welfare violations

A report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), accused Linvilla Orchards, a 300-acre family farm located in Media, Pennsylvania, of committing several violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

During a routine inspection on Aug. 30, 2023, USDA inspectors reported Linvilla Orchards received violations pertaining to inadequate veterinary care, sanitation, water quality, pest control, compatibility, record keeping and more.

At the time inspectors noted that numerous birds on the property were living in unsanitary conditions, drinking out of dirty water and were in need of additional care.

Additionally, inspectors found dozens of types of hens that had significant feather loss and discolored skin, some even had dark skin with a red color. The report notes that feather loss can be attributed to factors including poor nutrition, bacteria and boredom. Also, red exposed skin can lead to aggression from other birds and could result in injuries and death, according to the report.

The living conditions for various animals were noted as poor too. Inside the goat enclosure, pokeweed was found which is listed as a poisonous plant for livestock, according to the report.

The report also states that Linvilla Orchards failed to maintain records of all the turkeys, peacocks, geese, ducks, chickens, and quail on the property.

PETA, an animal rights organization, claims they tipped off the USDA about the alleged issues at Linvilla Orchards. A spokesperson said the organization wrote to the USDA back in 2012 about Linvilla Orchards in regard to complaints about chickens who were confined without access to clean water, birds who were suffering from feather loss, untreated injuries and more. After the USDA didn't take action, PETA claimed they filed a lawsuit.

NBC10 reached out to Linvilla Orchards for comment.

"We have not received a federal citation from the USDA. As you may be aware, on August 21st, 2023, new regulations for the welfare standards of birds took effect, which extended the oversight of the USDA to a broader range of animal displays, including private collections like ours. Subsequently, our birds were inspected by the USDA on August 30th under the new regulations." a Linvilla Orchard spokesperson wrote. "Since the Inspection on August 30th, we have been in close communication with the USDA to understand and comply with the new regulations. We have a dedicated team scheduled 7 days a week to make sure we are compliant and ensure the welfare of our birds and animals."

The spokesperson added, "We actively seek guidance regularly from the USDA and our veterinarians. We all share the same goal, to provide a safe, clean, and enriching space for these animals to live."