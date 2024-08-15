This Pennsylvania hotel was voted the best in the nation for 4th consecutive year

For the fourth consecutive year, a Lehigh Valley hotel has reason to celebrate.

USA Today named Historic Hotel Bethlehem the "Best Historic Hotel/Resort in America."

The announcement was made Wednesday on social media and the hotel and community have continued to celebrate.

"The bases were loaded with our three previous wins, and we just knew that our community would get up to bat and hit a homer for us to bring in the fourth victory,” Hotel Managing Partner Bruce Haines said in a news release. “This isn’t just about the hotel crossing that home plate for the fourth time. This award is for every guest we’ve ever had, our incredible hospitality team, and our entire Lehigh Valley community.”

The hotel was built along Bethlehem's main street in 1922 and has become a popular Christmas destination over the years.

Other hotels that made USA Today's list are located in California, Tennessee, Alabama, Washington, Wisconsin, Hawaii, D.C., and Virginia.

Congress Hall in Cape May, New Jersey even earned spot No. 10. Historic Hotel Bethlehem was the only hotel from Pennsylvania nominated this year.

The list was created with the help of a panel of experts and hotels were voted as the best by readers.

For more information or if you would like to book a stay at Historic Hotel Bethlehem visit hotelbethlehem.com.