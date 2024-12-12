Upper Merion police shoot, kill knife-wielding man, officials say

A man, who was allegedly wielding a knife, was shot and killed by police in Upper Merion Township in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

According to police officials, the incident happened after police had twice visited the same property in the Glenn Rose community that evening.

Initially, officials said the Montgomery County Mobile Crisis Unit was working with a family at a home in the Glenn Rose community -- though, officials did not immediately detail what street the home was on -- at about 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

But, at some point, the mobile crisis employees left the residence in order to get additional resources, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Then, at about 12:54 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, law enforcement officials were called back to the property after a woman at the home told officers a man in the property was armed with a knife, police officials said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Officers responding to this call, police officials said, saw the man holding a knife as they stood at the front door to the home and began to attempt to de-escalate the situation.

Instead, the man remained argumentative and advanced at officers that were located at the front door, police officials said.

The officers then used a non-lethal taser on the man, but he remained argumentative and continued to advance on the officers, according to law enforcement officials.

It was then that two offices from the Upper Merion Township Police Department fired their handguns at the man -- who police did not immediately provide further identifying information on.

In a statement, officials said the officers then attempted to provide life-saving measures to the man, however, he was pronounced at the scene shortly after the shooting.

Officials said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office is handling the investigation into this shooting and the officers involved in this incident have been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.