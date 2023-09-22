Delaware County

Shots fired at police leading to tense hours in Delaware County, source says

By Matt DeLucia and Dan Stamm

Tense moments overnight in a Delaware County neighborhood after a person fired shots at a police officer, according to a police source.

The incident played out a little after 1 a.m. along Terrace Avenue, near North Lynn Street, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Police caught the suspect around 3:15. But for about two hours the area was surrounded with state and local police. An armored truck - a helicopter - and several dogs were involved in a search. 

A neighbor who did not want to go on camera told NBC10 he was woken up and heard at least a couple of shots.

A police source said a suspect fired shots at an Upper Darby police officer.

Upper Darby police later posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that no officer was hit by gunfire. 

The source said the officer was taken to the hospital, but for what that is unclear.

Police warned residents to avoid the area and expect a large police presence before announcing that a person was taken into custody.

We are awaiting more information from police about the exact circumstances that led to this incident. Check back for updates.

