Scam callers targeting University of Delaware students, threatening them with arrest

University of Delaware Police are warning members of the community after students reported receiving scam phone calls.

In two instances, the scammers have called the personal phone numbers of UD students, according to police.

Police said the scammers threatened arrest or university disciplinary action if they did not receive money through wire transfers, bank transfers, gift cards, or virtual payment apps like Venmo or Cash App.

If you receive one of these calls, the police said you should hang up immediately and report the incident.

Police added law enforcement agencies would never call to threaten legal action or seek personal information, financial information, or payment of any type.

It's also important to remember that you should never give anyone your personal or financial information and to monitor your credit card and bank statements regularly.