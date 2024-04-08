Got a text message claiming that you have an outstanding toll on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and could face a late fee if you don't pay now?

Don't click the link because it's possibly a scam attempting to pry money from you, warns officials.

What do Pennsylvania Turnpike toll phishing scam message look like?

The Turnpike Commission said it learned of the "phishing scam" Sunday, April 7.

These texts will be sent to your phone and appear to be from the turnpike.

"The texts purport to be from 'PA Turnpike Toll Services' and center around urgent requests with the account that would result in a late fee if the overdue balance does not get settled," the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said. "Similar scams have been reported by toll agencies across the country over the past several days."

Not only are the messages going to phones, but they could also turn up in email, the turnpike said.

What do I do if I get a Phishing scam targeting my E-ZPass account?

The Pa. Turnpike Commission on Sunday revealed what to do should you get one of these texts:

"Customers who receive an unsolicited text, email, or similar message suggesting it is from E-ZPass or another toll agency should not click on the link," the turnpike said.

"Do not click on the link, and delete the text," the Pa. Turnpike posted to X. The "report it to https://ic3.gov."

Some customers have received phishing-attempt text messages claiming to be from the PA Turnpike’s toll services. If you receive such a text, providing you with a link to pay an outstanding toll, do not click on the link, and delete the text. Report it to https://t.co/5Oud9RjSzF pic.twitter.com/z6oFznx7bE — Pennsylvania Turnpike (@PA_Turnpike) April 7, 2024

The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) will take it from there.

"That is a site dedicated to sharing information on internet crimes across law enforcement agencies," the turnpike said.

Got a legit turnpike toll to pay?

"E-ZPass account holders can use approved safe methods to check their accounts such as the official PA Turnpike E-ZPass website or the PA Toll Pay app available from the Apple App Store, or Google Play store," the turnpike said.