Undergrads at Rowan University Will Pay 10% Less Tuition in Pandemic Year

Rowan University in South Jersey will cut its tuition 10% for the coming school year, administrators announced in a news release Friday.

The school's Board of Trustees and President noted the coronavirus pandemic was causing financial distress and hardship for students and families. The Board then approved the decrease of about $1,438 to both in-state and out-of-state tuition.

President Ali Houshmand said the university had to make cuts across the board.

“The University was able to provide this added support through broad cost-reduction initiatives, but more importantly, people rethinking how we best serve our students, taking on more responsibility and, frankly, doing even more with even less,” Houshmand said. “I deeply appreciate everyone’s sacrifice."

Tuition now sits at $12,938.40 for in-state students this fall and spring. Out-of-state students will pay $21,970.40.

“The pandemic has provided the University quite a few challenges, but long-term planning has enabled Rowan to pivot and make the changes necessary to help students when they have the most need,” Board Chair Chad Bruner said in the statement.