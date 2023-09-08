Uber launches teen accounts in Philadelphia area

Uber announced it has launched specialized accounts for teenagers in the Philadelphia area.

The company said a parent or guardian can now invite their teens between the ages of 13 and 17 to create an Uber account that will allow them to request their own rides and order food.

A teen account can be set up through a family profile in the Uber app. Once requested, teens will receive a link to down the app, create their own account and complete the mandatory safety onboarding process.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are several safety features included in the accounts, such as live trip and delivery tracking, PIN verification, unexpected alerts if something goes off course, audio recording, access to the safety line and teen-friendly Uber eats.

Uber spent more than a year developing the teen accounts and had consulted with safety experts before the launch.

“Teen accounts are built with transparency in mind so that there are no surprises for parents, teens, or drivers,” Product Manager at Uber Mariana Esteves said. “We’re thrilled to offer this innovative feature to families in more cities across the U.S., with key safety features built into the heart of the experience."

With this expansion, Uber teen accounts are now available in 250 cities across 49 states in the U.S.