I was shocked at how many one-star ratings I have on Uber — here's how to see yours

By Todd Haselton,CNBC

Nisian Hughes | Getty Images
  • Your Uber app can show you how your Uber score breaks down, including how many one-star reviews drivers have given you.
  • I've always thought myself an amicable guy, so I was surprised to see I'd received six one-star ratings on the app.
  • Here's how to check your Uber rating breakdown.

When you take an Uber ride, you get to rate your driver. But your driver also gets to rate you as a rider.

You may already know how to see view your average Uber rating as a rider. For most people, it's probably floating somewhere between 4.5 and 5 stars.

But there's also a way to see a ride-by-ride breakdown for the last 500 trips you've taken. You can see exactly how many one-star, two-star, three-star, four-star and five-star reviews drivers have given you.

I found it kind of shocking.

I've always thought of myself as an amicable guy. I respect drivers, usually stay quiet and always tip. So I was surprised to see I'd received six one-star ratings on the app.

Having 21 four-star ratings was also a bit surprising, especially since I try to give drivers five stars all of the time. I always tip!

The problem is, I can't see why I received some of these lower scores. Maybe I was cranky. Or maybe the driver was.

Here's how to find your score:

  • Open the Uber app on your phone.
  • Choose Account on the bottom right.
  • Select Settings.
  • Tap Privacy.
  • Choose Privacy Center.
  • Select 'See Summary.'
  • Now click 'View my ratings."

Here's the dirt on me:

Uber ratings
Uber ratings


