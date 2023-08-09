I was shocked at how many one-star ratings I have on Uber — here's how to see yours

Your Uber app can show you how your Uber score breaks down, including how many one-star reviews drivers have given you.

I've always thought myself an amicable guy, so I was surprised to see I'd received six one-star ratings on the app.

Here's how to check your Uber rating breakdown.

When you take an Uber ride, you get to rate your driver. But your driver also gets to rate you as a rider.

You may already know how to see view your average Uber rating as a rider. For most people, it's probably floating somewhere between 4.5 and 5 stars.

But there's also a way to see a ride-by-ride breakdown for the last 500 trips you've taken. You can see exactly how many one-star, two-star, three-star, four-star and five-star reviews drivers have given you.

I found it kind of shocking.

I respect drivers, usually stay quiet and always tip.

Having 21 four-star ratings was also a bit surprising, especially since I try to give drivers five stars all of the time. I always tip!

The problem is, I can't see why I received some of these lower scores. Maybe I was cranky. Or maybe the driver was.

Here's how to find your score:

Open the Uber app on your phone.

Choose Account on the bottom right.

Select Settings.

Tap Privacy.

Choose Privacy Center.

Select 'See Summary.'

Now click 'View my ratings."

Here's the dirt on me:



