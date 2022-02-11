Uber Driver Shot During Philadelphia Carjacking

A 52-year-old Uber driver was shot while running away during a carjacking in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood Thursday night.

The man pulled over to call his cousin near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Vista Street around 11:30 p.m. when two young men, possibly minors, forced him out of his car at gunpoint, Philadelphia Police Department Capt. John Walker said.

They told the man to get on the ground and not move, but he tried to run away, which is when the suspects opened fire twice and struck the driver in the leg, Walker said. Medics later rushed him to a hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspects wore dark clothing and were last seen driving southbound down Torresdale Avenue in the victim’s gray Toyota RAV4, Walker said. Anyone who spots them is asked to call 911.

Philadelphia police in recent weeks have raised the alarm about a spike in carjackings in the city.

Last week, a carjacker killed a 60-year-old man who was visiting his mother in the Rawnhurst neighborhood.