Carjacker Kills Man Who Was Visiting His Mother, Source Says

An armed carjacker shot and killed a man who was visiting his mother in Philadelphia Sunday night, a source confirmed with NBC10.

The victim, a man who police say was between his late 40’s and early 50’s, was on the 2100 block of Afton Street at 8:12 p.m. when he was shot and killed by a gunman.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 9:02 p.m. Police have not yet revealed his identity. A law enforcement source told NBC10 the man was visiting his mother and that the shooter was an armed carjacker.

Carjackings have been on the rise throughout the region with more than 100 in Philadelphia so far this year. Last week, SkyForce10 captured a Cherry Hill carjacking suspect who stole a woman’s vehicle and was involved in multiple crashes during a wild chase in Philadelphia.