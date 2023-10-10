U.S. Marshals arrest suspect sought for shooting a man in Abington Township

U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia arrested the suspect sought for the October 7 shooting that left a man in the hospital, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Tuesday, the marshals posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they arrested Kaream Bundy, 46, at 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Race Street in Center City Philadelphia.

Bundy was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the shooting.

@USMS_philly arrested Kaream Bundy, 46, at 3 PM today in the 1300 block of Race Street in Philadelphia. @AbingtonPolice sought Bundy for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to an October 7th shooting in the 1600 block of Washington Ave in Abington Township. pic.twitter.com/1FuZNtXJef — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) October 11, 2023

Last Saturday, police responded to the 1600 block of Washington Ave in the Willow Grove section of Abington Township at 3:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man in the street suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs, police said.

Officers had to immediately apply tourniquets and provide first aid before transporting the man to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police received information that the suspect may have fled to a nearby home but after receiving permission from the homeowner and checking inside they were unable to locate the suspect, police said.

According to police, officers later discovered the suspect had fled the area in a vehicle before first responders arrived on the scene.

Upon further investigation, police said this shooting was a domestic-related incident, and the suspect and victim knew each other.