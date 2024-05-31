Delaware

6 arrested in connection to assault, robbery inside Delaware Wawa, police say

The incident happened Thursday at the Wawa located at 1515 North Dupont Highway in New Castle

By Cherise Lynch

Six people have been arrested and charged following an alleged robbery and assault inside a Delaware Wawa this week, police said.

According to Delaware State Police, on Thursday, just before 3 p.m., troopers responded to the Wawa located at 1515 North Dupont Highway in New Castle for a report of a robbery and assault.

Upon arriving, police said troopers learned that the victim - who has not been identified - was confronted by six individuals as they were riding on the same DART bus.

The suspects had been arguing with the victim and followed him as he got off the bus, according to police.

The victim went inside a nearby Wawa in an attempt to seek safety from the suspects. However, they followed him inside, police said.

Police said once inside, the suspects punched and kicked the victim and stole his property before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

According to police, troopers were able to track down the suspects and take them all into custody as well as recover the victim's stolen property.

Police arrested Chauncey Addison, 19, of Wilmington, Ziare Drummond, 19, of Smyrna, Aryanna Mercado, 18, of Newark, Heaven Mancinelli, 18, of New Castle, Destiny Burkett, 18, of Claymont, and Jashawn McNeill, 18, of Wilmington.

They were all charged with multiple crimes, according to police.

