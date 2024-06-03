Triple shooting in Center City Philadelphia culminates violent weekend

Three people were shot in Center City Philadelphia Sunday night, culminating a violent weekend in the city that left at least two dead and several hurt.

Philadelphia police officers joined police from nearby Jefferson University Hospital in responding to a shooting in the area of 11th and Ludlow streets -- a short distance from Market Street -- just before 11:30 p.m. on June 2, 2024, Philadelphia Police Capt. Anthony Ganard said.

Police found three gunshot victims at the scene, Ganard said. A 42-year-old woman was shot in the pelvis and arm, a 53-year-old woman was shot in her knee and a 22-year-old man was hit twice in his arm.

The 42-year-old woman was left in critical condition, while the other two victims were listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Police found that at least four shots were fired during what witnesses described as "some sort of argument or dispute," Ganard said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police said they would look at surveillance cameras as they searched for whoever pulled the trigger.

This shooting culminated a violent weekend in Philadelphia where at least two people were killed and several other hurt.

Deadly shootings rock Philadelphia over weekend

On Saturday night at least four people were shot along South 58th Street, nears Cobbs Creek, in Southwest Philadelphia, police said. A man in his 20s died in that shooting.

Later on Saturday, police said that at three people were shot -- leaving a young man dead -- in what was described as road rage shooting near the intersection of Grays Avenue and South 62nd Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

There was also another shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Friday night where a man was shot several times at the intersection of 58th and Ellsworth streets.

These deadly shootings took place as overall homicides in Philadelphia are down around 38% from the same time last year, according to Philadelphia police data. Entering Monday, at least 109 homicides had been reported in Philadelphia. that's the lowest year-to-date homicide total since 2016.