Two weeks ago, police said an unconscious woman was found naked along the Cynwyd Heritage Trail in Lower Merion Township after suffering injuries all over her body.

Since then, police have not revealed much about this case.

According to Lower Merion Police crime alerts, the case is described as “forcible rape,” but investigators have yet to reveal exactly what happened to this 42-year-old woman on that trail.

Lower Merion police are expected to give an update on the investigation Wednesday.

A jogger found the woman at about 6 a.m. on Nov. 14, unconscious and with injuries to her head and body.

Those using the Cynwyd Heritage Trail continue to have questions about what happened, with some calling it "horrific," but the incident is not preventing many from going about routines.

Even on a chilly Tuesday afternoon, NBC10 saw several folks getting their exercise in, including Danielle Quain.

Quain said she takes preparations when using the trail because she always has her dogs with her.

“I don’t think there’s anything that I would do differently,” Quain said. “I’m here all the time and my dogs are pretty ferocious.”