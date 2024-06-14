Two teens in stolen car shot in North Philadelphia, police say

Two 15-year-old boys who were in a stolen car were shot by a person who fled the scene in a U-Haul Van early Friday morning, Philadelphia police said.

The double shooting took place around 2:15 a.m. along Ruscomb Street, near North 12th Street in the city's Logan section, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Officers found one boy with gun wounds to his arm and torso and other wounded in his leg, police said. Both 15-year-old were treated at a local hospital where the one shot multiple times was listed in critical condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The boys were outside of a shot-up Acura when police arrived, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The boys told investigators the car was stolen.

The shooter -- a masked man -- fled in a U-Haul van, investigators said. That rental vehicle was found torched at North 9th and Tioga streets around 3 a.m., police said.

The search for the shooter continued Friday.

To date, children have made up around 12% of Philadelphia's nearly 475 shooting victims in 2024, according to data from the City Controller's Office.