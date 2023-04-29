Two Minors Struck By Amtrak Train in Chester, Police Say

Two minors were struck by an Amtrak train Saturday afternoon in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to police.

Amtrack posted that all train traffic has been temporarily stopped between Wilmington and Philadelphia due to ongoing police activity in Chester, Pa.

ALERT: As of 4:56pm ET, All train traffic is temporarily stopped between Wilmington (WIL) and Philadelphia (PHL) due to ongoing police activity in Chester, PA. We will provide an update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) April 29, 2023

Medical examiners were alerted that there were two individuals who needed medical assistance at the scene, according to police.

SEPTA also confirmed that the Wilmington Regional Rail will also be suspended until further notice.

At this time there is no further information.

This is a breaking news story. The details of this story will be updated as new information becomes available.