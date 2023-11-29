Two men arrested after home improvement scam led to sex assault, police say

Two men have been arrested after a homeowner in West Chester reported being sexually assaulted after her home was approached by men posing as contractors, officials said.

According to police, last week, on Wednesday, officers responded to a home in West Chester, after a homeowner told officers she was sexually assaulted by a man who had come to her home to discuss "home repairs such as, roofs, brick, and siding."

The woman told investigators, officials said, that the incident happened after three men were going door-to-door soliciting for home repairs and claiming to work for Everest Roofing and Masonry.

Police said that the woman said one of the men handed her a business card for the company as he entered the residence before the alleged sexual assault occurred.

Following the incident, investigators contacted Everest Roofing and Masonry and set up a meeting, at which two men were immediately apprehended.

Police arrested James McDonagh of Ireland, who has been charged with aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, and John Delaney of England, who has been charged with deceptive business practices and operating a vehicle with a fraudulent license plate as well as related charges.

Neither individual has a fixed residence in the United States, police said.

Officials said the business that the men claimed to represent, Everest Roofing and Masonry, does not exist.

NBC10 has found no evidence of the business being registered in Pennsylvania and a website associated with Everest Roofing and Masonry was created less than two weeks ago.

No one answered repeated calls to a phone number listed on the company's website on Wednesday morning.

Police in West Chester are asking anyone who had contact with these subjects or those who may have placed any deposits for planned home repairs to contact West Chester Police Department detectives at 610-436-1337.