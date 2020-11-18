Catholic High Schools Hallahan and McDevitt to Close at End of the School Year

What to Know The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced it would close two historic Catholic high schools, John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School and Bishop McDevitt High School

The schools are operating at or below 40% of their capacity

Students are being encouraged to transfer to another Archdiocesan school, while faculty and staff will be transferred when possible

Two Philadelphia-area Catholic high schools -- John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School and Bishop McDevitt High School -- will close at the end of the academic year, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Wednesday.

Both schools have a long history, but they are currently operating well below their capacity. Hallahan, located in the Logan Square area of Philadelphia, is operating at 36% and McDevitt, in Wyncote, at 40%.

The archdiocese says enrollment is expected to continue to decline, which would have necessitated tuition increases for the remaining students.

Students at the schools will get information about transferring to another Catholic school, if they want to. And faculty and staff at the schools will be transferred to other Archdiocean schools where possible.

“Today is one of great sadness,” Archbishop Nelson Pérez said in a statement. “The closure of any Catholic school is deeply painful, most especially for the students, teachers, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters so intimately connected to them."

The archdiocese said the pandemic did not lead directly to the closures, but reinforced the need to "take immediate action."