Fire Leaves Trucks Charred at Northeast Philly Lot

Some parked tractor-trailers caught fire in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning leaving the trucks charred.
SkyForce10 captured several burned out trucks off Northeast Avenue in the Bustleton section of the city after 9 a.m.
Firefighters were able to get the fire out, but they continued to work to recover the leaking fuel, which was causing a hazardous situation, a fie department spokesperson said.
No one was hurt, the fire department said.
The fire department didn't reveal the total extent of damage.