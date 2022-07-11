Northeast Philadelphia

Fire Leaves Trucks Charred at Northeast Philly Lot

By Dan Stamm

Burned out tractor-trailers in a lot
Some parked tractor-trailers caught fire in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning leaving the trucks charred.

SkyForce10 captured several burned out trucks off Northeast Avenue in the Bustleton section of the city after 9 a.m.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out, but they continued to work to recover the leaking fuel, which was causing a hazardous situation, a fie department spokesperson said.

No one was hurt, the fire department said.

The fire department didn't reveal the total extent of damage.

