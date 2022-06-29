Trucks Collide on NJ Turnpike Near Del. Memorial Bridge

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound snarled traffic ahead of the Delaware Memorial Bridge Wednesday morning.

One lane of traffic was able to get by on the righthand shoulder of the southbound lanes as emergency responders investigated the two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m.

About an hour later only the two left lanes remained closed.

The crash happened about a mile and a half south of the New Jersey Turnpike Delaware Memorial Bridge Toll Plaza ahead of the bridge in Salem County.

SkyForce10 overhead showed driver's side of the box truck smashed against the tractor-trailer. The roof of the box truck was crunched backwards and debris was strewn across the roadway.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.