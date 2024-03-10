Truck fire shutters lanes on I-76 in Montco

Eastbound lanes of I-76 remained shuttered on Sunday hours after an early morning truck fire saw crews working to clear the roadway.

According to officials, around 1 a.m. on Sunday, a vehicle -- believed to be a FedEx truck -- caught fire along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 at Green Lane and Belmont Avenue in Lower Merion Township in Montgomery County.

UPDATE: Vehicle fire on I-76 eastbound between Exit 331B - PA 23 and Exit 338 - Green Lane/Belmont Ave. All lanes closed. — 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) March 10, 2024

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

That incident has kept crews busy for hours and has kept lanes closed along the highway for much of the evening.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, eastbound lanes in that area remained shuttered as crews worked to clear the roadway.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.