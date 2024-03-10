Montgomery County

Truck fire shutters lanes on I-76 in Montco

A tractor-trailer on I-76 eastbound in Lower Merion Township in Montgomery County, has closed lanes along the roadway for several hours

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eastbound lanes of I-76 remained shuttered on Sunday hours after an early morning truck fire saw crews working to clear the roadway.

According to officials, around 1 a.m. on Sunday, a vehicle -- believed to be a FedEx truck -- caught fire along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 at Green Lane and Belmont Avenue in Lower Merion Township in Montgomery County.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

That incident has kept crews busy for hours and has kept lanes closed along the highway for much of the evening.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, eastbound lanes in that area remained shuttered as crews worked to clear the roadway.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Battleground Politics 9 hours ago

Philly DA Larry Krasner speaks on fight against Act 40, SEPTA violence 

Pennsylvania 14 hours ago

Delco community comes together for healing a month after the Le family tragedy

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us