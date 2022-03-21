Troopers Killed in Crash Were Fathers, Firefighters, Faithful Community Servants

The two troopers who died in a crash early Monday -- while they were trying to help another man who was walking on Interstate 95 -- are being remembered as faithful community servants.

Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, enlisted in state police in November 2014, state police said. Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29, had just enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in February 2021.

Both troopers spent their careers assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop K, which covers Philadelphia, state police said.

Mack was a 2006 graduate of Monsignor Bonner High school. He graduated from West Chester University in 2014.

Mack was married with two children.

Sisca had recently graduated from the academy and been assigned to Troop K. Sisca had served with the West Chester Fire Department and was trained as an EMT,

At the time of his death was fire chief for the Trappe Fire Company No. 1.

The fire company issued a statement Monday, saying it was with "great sadness and heavy hearts" that they confirmed his death.

"Right now we ask that you give his family and the family at Trappe Fire Company time to process the loss of an incredible person," the statement read.