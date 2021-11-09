John Dougherty

Trial of Labor Leader 'Johnny Doc' Delayed After Juror Tests Positive for COVID

Jury deliberations in the corruption trial of John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty were set to begin when the judge announced a juror had tested positive

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the jury members deciding whether powerful Philadelphia labor leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty is guilty or not guilty of corruption tested has positive for COVID-19, the judge in the case announced Tuesday.

Other jurors who have been tested were negative for the virus, so far -- and are vaccinated, reported NBC10's Lauren Mayk.

Court will resume again Wednesday morning, with the jury in a larger room so they can spread out, Mayk reported.

Dougherty, 61, is the head of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, the electricians union. He is on trial in federal court on charges of conspiracy and honest services fraud with City Councilman Bobby Henon.

The charges relate to an alleged quid pro quo relationship between Dougherty and Henon that prosecutors claim gave Dougherty unfettered access to power at City Hall through Henon's position on Council.

In another federal trial that will take place after the current one is finished, Dougherty faces embezzlement charges.

Closing arguments in the current trial finished Monday. Next, the jury will deliberate the case.

Editor's Note: IBEW represents some employees of NBC10 and Telemundo62.

