What happened to one of the bronze sculptures at New Jersey's World War II Memorial?

SkyForce10 hovered over the base -- with nothing on it -- at the World War II Memorial at Veterans Park in Trenton on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. The downtown memorial -- dedicated in 2008 -- featuring several sculptures sits right across Set State Street from the New Jersey State House.

The helmet and rifle sculpture's base contains a quote from iconic U.S. Army General George Patton: "Let me not mourn for the men who have died fighting, but rather let me be glad that such heros have lived."

As of Wednesday, that base was all that remained in the park.

It wasn't immediately clear when the bronze went missing.

The incident was first reported by the Trentonian.

NBC10 reached out to both state and city police seeking comment. Trenton police said that even though the disappearance happened on state property they were investigating. However, Trenton police couldn't reveal any further details.