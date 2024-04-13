New Jersey

Man arrested in last week's deadly triple shooting in Trenton, NJ

By Emily Rose Grassi

Dominicanos inde2
Getty Images

A man has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting that killed a man in Trenton, New Jersey, last week, according to officials.

43-year-old Kareem Pygum has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault and other related charges, officials with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

Pygum was taken into custody by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department on April 10, officials reported. When officers arrested Pygum, they found crack cocaine on him as well as a handgun.

The shooting happened on April 4 just after 8 p.m. on the 500 block of North Clinton Avenue, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officers were called to the scene to reports of a shooting in progress, according to police. When they got there, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The man had a gunshot wound to his head and the woman had a gunshot wound to her shoulder, police said. They were both taken to a nearby hospital where the man died a few days later on April 9.

The deceased victim was identified by officials as Jose Alfredo Azcona Garcia, 46, of Trenton.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 22 mins ago

Baby boy stabbed in Rittenhouse Square on Saturday afternoon, according to police

Delaware 54 mins ago

Man killed in hit-and-run crash, Del. State Police looking for witnesses with information

There was a third victim with a gunshot wound to his left cheek who was found later, officials explained.

This case remains as an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Ryan Minnick at 609-273-7293 or OIC William Jett Jr. at 609331-5010. You can also email tips to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseygun violenceTRENTON
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us