Man arrested in last week's deadly triple shooting in Trenton, NJ

A man has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting that killed a man in Trenton, New Jersey, last week, according to officials.

43-year-old Kareem Pygum has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault and other related charges, officials with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

Pygum was taken into custody by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department on April 10, officials reported. When officers arrested Pygum, they found crack cocaine on him as well as a handgun.

The shooting happened on April 4 just after 8 p.m. on the 500 block of North Clinton Avenue, police said.

Officers were called to the scene to reports of a shooting in progress, according to police. When they got there, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The man had a gunshot wound to his head and the woman had a gunshot wound to her shoulder, police said. They were both taken to a nearby hospital where the man died a few days later on April 9.

The deceased victim was identified by officials as Jose Alfredo Azcona Garcia, 46, of Trenton.

There was a third victim with a gunshot wound to his left cheek who was found later, officials explained.

This case remains as an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Ryan Minnick at 609-273-7293 or OIC William Jett Jr. at 609331-5010. You can also email tips to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.