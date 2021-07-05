UPS

Toppled Tree Falls on Delivery Truck, Killing Driver in NJ, Police Say

 Vernon Township police and several fire department and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of the accident Saturday afternoon

Authorities say a falling tree landed on a delivery truck on a road in New Jersey over the weekend, killing the driver.

Vernon Township police and several fire department and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of the accident at 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they arrived to find that a large tree had uprooted and fallen onto the roadway, striking a passing UPS delivery truck. The driver. a 49-year-old Hackettstown woman, was trapped in the driver compartment, and rescue crews worked to free her with the aid of a nearby tree service company and a contractor.

Police said the driver was taken by ambulance to a medevac aircraft and flown to Morristown Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Authorities haven't said what they believe caused the tree to uproot and topple.

