Toddler Dies After Ingesting Cocaine, Fentanyl; Cherry Hill Man Charged

A Cherry Hill, New Jersey man has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl who ingested cocaine and fentanyl, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Walter H. Clark, 27, faces aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and child endangerment charges, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Saturday, July 23, authorities said officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Evergreen Avenue in Cherry Hill for a report of a 2 year old who had stopped breathing shortly before 8 p.m.

Inside, first responders found a 2-year-old girl unconscious lying next to drug paraphernalia, prosecutors said.

Authorities said she was rushed to the hospital where she died a short time later.

Through investigation, officials said it was determined that the child had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.

As a result, Clark was arrested and charged Wednesday, law enforcement officials said. He will remain in the Camden County Jail prior to his first hearing.

Prosecutors did not disclose whether the man and child are relatives.