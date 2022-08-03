New Jersey

Toddler Dies After Ingesting Cocaine, Fentanyl; Cherry Hill Man Charged

Police Line Generic Police Generic Crime Tape Police Tape
NBC10

A Cherry Hill, New Jersey man has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl who ingested cocaine and fentanyl, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Walter H. Clark, 27, faces aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and child endangerment charges, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Saturday, July 23, authorities said officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Evergreen Avenue in Cherry Hill for a report of a 2 year old who had stopped breathing shortly before 8 p.m.

Inside, first responders found a 2-year-old girl unconscious lying next to drug paraphernalia, prosecutors said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities said she was rushed to the hospital where she died a short time later.

Through investigation, officials said it was determined that the child had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.

As a result, Clark was arrested and charged Wednesday, law enforcement officials said. He will remain in the Camden County Jail prior to his first hearing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

MOVE bombing 8 hours ago

Remains of 2 Girls Killed in 1985 Philadelphia MOVE Bombing Returned to Brother

Delaware 6 hours ago

Is America's ‘Best' Public Restroom in Delaware? You Can Vote Now

Prosecutors did not disclose whether the man and child are relatives.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCherry HillAggravated Assault
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us