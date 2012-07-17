Spotlight! Time to Pedal for a Cause

The 25th Annual Irish Tour De Shore is right around the corner.

If you're ready to put your rear in gear, join NBC 10 along with hundreds of friends as we take a 65 mile bike tour all the way to Jersey's favorite shore, Atlantic City. Our journey begins at the Irish Pub, 2007 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA, on Sunday July 29th, at 7am.

The Irish Tour De Shore is known for raising awarness and supporting an array of local children's charities. Throughout the years they've raised over 2 million dollars.

For more information and donor information please visit Irish Tour De Shore.