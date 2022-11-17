Ticketmaster Cancels Friday's Taylor Swift Ticket Sales

Tickets for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour will no longer be put on sale Friday, after Ticketmaster said there is an insufficient ticket inventory to meet high demand.
Fans flocked to the ticketing website, which is part of Live Nation, Tuesday for the first round of presale tickets, causing site disruptions and slow queues.
Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media, Live Nation’s largest shareholder, told CNBC the site was only supposed to be open to around 1.5 million verified Taylor Swift fans, but 14 million people, including bots, hit the site.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
In a tweet Thursday, Pennsylvania Attorney General and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro told any Pennsylvanians who experienced problems using Ticketmaster to submit a complaint to his office.
Some Tickets for Taylor Swift's Era Tour at Lincoln Financial Field are going for more than $20,000.