"The Great War" over Taylor Swift concert tickets has begun and "Swifties" are paying a lot to make sure they don't miss the music superstar on the road next year.

Pre-sale tickets for Taylor Swift's Era tour -- including a trio of spring shows in Philadelphia -- went on sale Tuesday causing mayhem on Ticketmaster's site even causing it to glitch. Fans shared on social media that they waited hours, in some cases, to get through the queue.

IVE BEEN SITTING IN THE PHILLY TAYLOR SWIFT QUEUE FOR ALMOST THREE HOURS — alex 🔴 (@stupid4alex_) November 15, 2022

Next May, Swift will be bringing Phoebe Bridges and Gracie Adams to Lincoln Financial Field for three shows as part of her highly-anticipated Eras stadium tour. We checked out how much it's going to cost you and a friend to bypass the chaos and purchase from a verified third party site.

As of midday Wednesday:

On Stubhub, the cheapest ticket for two seats next to each other is going for $360 on the upper level (the nose bleeds). If you're looking for something on the lower level the cheapest ticket -- which comes with a side view -- is going to cost you at least $783 per ticket.

The Front Row VIP ticket, the most expensive ticket on StubHub will get you access to a private entrance, VIP restrooms, VIP area next to the stage, elevated balcony view and a cash bar. The cost on that will push you back a whopping $18,000 for each ticket.

On Vivid Seats, you'll find the cheapest tickets at $380 each for upper level seats, while the most expensive ticket the Front Row VIP ticket, is going for $23,829 a pop.

When purchasing from third-party ticket sellers it's important to make sure you are purchasing verified tickets. Checking the policies from third-party agencies can make sure you know what resources you have in the case that you never receive your ticket, have to cancel or your ticket isn't legit.

StubHub Policy

For buyers StubHub guarantees you will get your tickets in time for the event, a ticket valid for entry into the event and If there is an issue with your order, they'll give you comparable or better tickets or your money back. If the event is canceled and not rescheduled, they'll give buyers 120% credit or a full refund.

Vivid Seats Policy

Vivid Seats offers a 100% buyer guarantee which includes full-service customer care, safe and secure transactions, tickets will be delivered before the event, tickets will be valid and authentic, and will be compensated for a canceled event.

Swift's tour stops at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 13 and 14, 2023. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Nov. 18.