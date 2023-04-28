Philadelphia

Three People Dead After Quadruple Shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say

Another man who was found shot at the scene was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Three people are dead and another was transported to the hospital after a shooting took place in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday afternoon, according to police.

At 3:35 p.m. police received an e-911 call for a man shot on the highway near 5957 Palmetto Street. 

When police arrived they found three people shot who were all pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Another man who was found shot at the scene was transported to the hospital, according to police. His condition is unknown at this time.

Early reports mentioned two men who may have fled the scene in a black jeep.

At this time there is no further information on motive or details.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

