Pennsylvania

Montgomery County crash leaves 3 cars badly damaged

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

A portion of County Line Road in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is closed due to a three-car crash on Friday night.

The crash happened in the area of County Line and Park roads in Hatboro around 6:30 p.m., officials said. The road remains closed for the investigation.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí

SkyForce10 was over the scene where three cars were visible with lots of damage.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

One car appeared to be upside down with the front end crushed. A second car had significant damage to its front end as well as a third car. The driver's side doors to the third car were open.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaMontgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us