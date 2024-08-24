Montgomery County crash leaves 3 cars badly damaged

A portion of County Line Road in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is closed due to a three-car crash on Friday night.

The crash happened in the area of County Line and Park roads in Hatboro around 6:30 p.m., officials said. The road remains closed for the investigation.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where three cars were visible with lots of damage.

One car appeared to be upside down with the front end crushed. A second car had significant damage to its front end as well as a third car. The driver's side doors to the third car were open.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.