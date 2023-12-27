There was a power outage in the city of Allentown that left thousands without power and impacted street lights and traffic lights Wednesday night due to an unknown cause.

At approximately 5:32 p.m. 8,450 PPL customers lost power after a transmitter at a substation at 13th and Washington streets blew, according to PPL and the city of Allentown.

This caused a fire within the substation which has since been put out. All customers that were affected by the outage were restored on or before 6:16 p.m., PPL said.

The affected area was in center city and the west end. The city of Allentown said on Facebook that they are working to get as many temporary stop signs up as possible.

“If you get to an intersection and a traffic light isn’t working, it should be treated as though it is a 4 way stop sign,” the city said in a social media post.

Officials said there were no injuries and the cause of the outage is being investigated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.