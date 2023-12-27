Allentown

Thousands were left without power after transmitter blew in Allentown

Power has been restored for impacted customers, according to PPL

By Kaleah Mcilwain

City of Allentown

There was a power outage in the city of Allentown that left thousands without power and impacted street lights and traffic lights Wednesday night due to an unknown cause.

At approximately 5:32 p.m. 8,450 PPL customers lost power after a transmitter at a substation at 13th and Washington streets blew, according to PPL and the city of Allentown.

This caused a fire within the substation which has since been put out. All customers that were affected by the outage were restored on or before 6:16 p.m., PPL said.

The affected area was in center city and the west end. The city of Allentown said on Facebook that they are working to get as many temporary stop signs up as possible.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“If you get to an intersection and a traffic light isn’t working, it should be treated as though it is a 4 way stop sign,” the city said in a social media post.

Officials said there were no injuries and the cause of the outage is being investigated.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

nbc10 investigators 5 hours ago

Philly buys hundreds of electric vehicles but not enough chargers

Philadelphia 10 hours ago

Suspect in Pennypack Trail slashings charged with 2003 Fairmount Park rapes and murder

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

AllentownPennsylvaniapower outages
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us