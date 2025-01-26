Think Philly has the best street art? Vote for it!

There's no question that Philadelphia has some of the best street art in the world.

For more than four decades, Mural Arts Philadelphia has regularly helped install throughout eye-catching works of art in all corners of the city.

And now, you can support the city and help name it as the "Best City for Street Art" in the country in this year's USA Today Readers' Choice Awards.

As detailed by the publication, USA Today has nominated 20 cities across the country to be considered for this year's award and they have opened up voting through Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, to give people a chance to vote for their favorite city.

And, there are some impressive cities stacked up against Philadelphia in this year's contest.

Cleveland, Ohio and its more than 300 public murals is on the list, as is Denver, Colorado which, USA Today notes, has "block after block of color-drenched alleys and warehouse walls where local legends and global artists have left their mark."

But, Philadelphia is no slouch in the public art department, with Mural Arts Philadelphia able to tout having created thousands of murals over the year and engaging in another 50 to 100 public art projects every year.

And, you can help put Philadelphia at the top of the list. Currently, Philly is sitting at third place.

You have until noon on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, to vote in USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

To cast a vote for Philly, click here.